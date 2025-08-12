Left Menu

China Slaps Anti-Dumping Duty on Canadian Canola

China's Commerce Ministry has announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty on Canadian canola imports. A deposit rate of 75.8% will be enforced from Thursday. This decision, detailed in an official statement, marks a significant development in the trade relations between China and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's Commerce Ministry unveiled a preliminary anti-dumping duty targeting canola imports originating from Canada on Tuesday, a move confirmed in an official statement.

The imposed deposit rate of 75.8% will take effect for Canadian companies starting this Thursday, according to the statement.

This action highlights ongoing trade tensions between China and Canada, with potential implications for bilateral economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

