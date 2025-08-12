China Slaps Anti-Dumping Duty on Canadian Canola
China's Commerce Ministry has announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty on Canadian canola imports. A deposit rate of 75.8% will be enforced from Thursday. This decision, detailed in an official statement, marks a significant development in the trade relations between China and Canada.
This action highlights ongoing trade tensions between China and Canada, with potential implications for bilateral economic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
