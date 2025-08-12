India-Zambia Cooperative Trade Alliance: A New Era of Collaboration
India and Zambia have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance trade alliances between cooperatives in both nations. India's Cooperation Minister Amit Shah emphasized the ministry's focus on strengthening the Indian cooperative export system through international collaborations. Agreements have also been signed with entities in Senegal and Indonesia.
- Country:
- India
India has forged a new cooperative trade alliance with Zambia, marking a significant step in international collaborative efforts. The agreement was unveiled by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, indicating a shared commitment to bolstering trade between cooperative entities in both nations.
Shah highlighted the ministry's ongoing strategy to fortify India's cooperative export ecosystem. By leveraging Indian missions abroad, the government aims to provide pivotal market information and foster connections with international importers, enhancing the overseas presence of Indian cooperatives.
In a broader push for global engagement, NCEL has also finalized agreements with organizations based in Senegal and Indonesia, further expanding India's cooperative trade footprint. These moves underscore a strategic expansion of cooperative alliances across continents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
