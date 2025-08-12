Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO Surges with 75% Premium
Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares ended with a 75% premium on Tuesday, trading significantly higher on both BSE and NSE from their issue price of Rs 70. The IPO was oversubscribed by 300.61 times, reflecting strong investor interest. The Indore-based company specializes in toll collection and construction projects.
Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares concluded trading on Tuesday with a staggering 75% premium against the issue price, marking a significant market debut for the firm.
The stock opened at Rs 117 on the BSE, soaring 67.14% from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 122.84, hitting the upper circuit limit.
On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 115, achieving a 64.28% rise, ultimately closing with a 72.5% gain. Its IPO, priced between Rs 65-70 per share, was oversubscribed 300.61 times, spotlighting investors' robust confidence in the company.
