Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO Surges with 75% Premium

Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares ended with a 75% premium on Tuesday, trading significantly higher on both BSE and NSE from their issue price of Rs 70. The IPO was oversubscribed by 300.61 times, reflecting strong investor interest. The Indore-based company specializes in toll collection and construction projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares concluded trading on Tuesday with a staggering 75% premium against the issue price, marking a significant market debut for the firm.

The stock opened at Rs 117 on the BSE, soaring 67.14% from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 122.84, hitting the upper circuit limit.

On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 115, achieving a 64.28% rise, ultimately closing with a 72.5% gain. Its IPO, priced between Rs 65-70 per share, was oversubscribed 300.61 times, spotlighting investors' robust confidence in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

