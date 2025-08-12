Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO Surges with 75% Premium

Highway Infrastructure Ltd's shares concluded trading on Tuesday with a staggering 75% premium against the issue price, marking a significant market debut for the firm.

The stock opened at Rs 117 on the BSE, soaring 67.14% from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 122.84, hitting the upper circuit limit.

On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 115, achieving a 64.28% rise, ultimately closing with a 72.5% gain. Its IPO, priced between Rs 65-70 per share, was oversubscribed 300.61 times, spotlighting investors' robust confidence in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)