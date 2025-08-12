Shriram Properties Sees Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2025-26

Shriram Properties, a leading name in India's real estate sector, announced an impressive 18% growth in its net profit for the quarter ending in June 2025. The profit surged to Rs 20.59 crore, compared to Rs 17.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income also saw a significant rise, reaching Rs 261.54 crore in the April-June period, up from Rs 210.90 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter, as per their regulatory filing.

With a strong presence in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, Shriram Properties has completed 48 projects and has a development pipeline of 39 projects with a cumulative potential of 36 million square feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)