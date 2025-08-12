Left Menu

Shriram Properties Sees Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2025-26

Shriram Properties reported an 18% rise in net profit to Rs 20.59 crore for Q1 2025-26. The company's total income increased to Rs 261.54 crore. Known for its developments in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, the firm has a robust pipeline of 39 projects totaling 36 million square feet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:18 IST
Shriram Properties Sees Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Properties, a leading name in India's real estate sector, announced an impressive 18% growth in its net profit for the quarter ending in June 2025. The profit surged to Rs 20.59 crore, compared to Rs 17.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income also saw a significant rise, reaching Rs 261.54 crore in the April-June period, up from Rs 210.90 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter, as per their regulatory filing.

With a strong presence in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, Shriram Properties has completed 48 projects and has a development pipeline of 39 projects with a cumulative potential of 36 million square feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025