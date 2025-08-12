Left Menu

India and China to Reconnect: Direct Flights Resume

India and China are gearing up to resume direct flights, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations. The Indian government has instructed airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to prepare for this development, which could commence as early as next month.

In a move signaling warming relations, India and China are poised to restore direct flight connections by next month. According to Bloomberg News, the governments of both nations are taking steps to revive air travel that will enhance diplomatic and economic ties.

Indian airlines, notably Air India and IndiGo, have been informed to ready themselves for a swift resumption of services to China. This directive from the Indian government underscores the strategic importance of these flights in boosting collaboration between the two Asian giants.

As preparations gather pace, this development could pave the way for increased exchange and cooperation in various sectors, echoing a shared interest in deepening mutual ties.

