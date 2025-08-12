Govt Boosts Turmeric Exports Through SPICED Scheme and National Turmeric Board

The Government of India, through the Spices Board, is taking significant steps to strengthen the country’s position as a leading exporter of turmeric, one of India’s most prized agricultural commodities. Under the scheme “Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development (SPICED)”, a series of targeted interventions are being implemented to enhance the quality, value addition, and global competitiveness of Indian turmeric.

SPICED Scheme: Driving Quality and Market Expansion

The SPICED scheme focuses on a holistic approach to spice exports, with a special emphasis on turmeric. Key initiatives under the programme include:

Food safety and quality assurance through globally recognised certifications and compliance systems.

Post-harvest quality upgradation to meet the stringent specifications of importing countries.

Processing and value addition support, enabling exporters and processors to innovate and expand product portfolios.

Stakeholder training programmes aimed at quality improvement, entrepreneurship development, and modern farming practices.

Quality evaluation laboratories for testing export consignments of turmeric to ensure international standards are met.

Domestic and international Buyer-Seller Meets to connect farmers, exporters, processors, and overseas buyers directly, fostering transparent and profitable trade relationships.

Establishment of the National Turmeric Board

Recognising the growing global demand and the potential for product diversification, the Government constituted the National Turmeric Board on October 4, 2023. This apex body has been tasked with a wide range of objectives aimed at promoting the sector from farm to international markets:

Encourage new product development and value addition in turmeric-based items. Promote global awareness and consumption of turmeric and its derivatives. Facilitate market research to identify high-potential international markets for value-added products. Support infrastructure and logistics improvement for turmeric exports. Build resilient supply chains by strengthening forward and backward linkages between farmers, processors, and exporters. Ensure quality and safety compliance throughout the supply chain. Promote capacity building and skill development among growers for value addition activities. Document traditional knowledge related to turmeric’s uses and applications. Encourage clinical trials and research into turmeric’s medicinal, health, and wellness benefits. Undertake any other measures deemed necessary by the Central Government to advance the turmeric sector.

India’s Global Standing in Turmeric Trade

India remains the world’s largest producer and exporter of turmeric, with exports reaching markets in Bangladesh, UAE, USA, Malaysia, and Morocco—the top five importers since 2020. The product’s global demand is driven not only by its culinary applications but also by its recognised medicinal and wellness properties, making it a sought-after ingredient in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and health supplements.

Government data (Annexures I–IV) indicate consistent contributions by India to the global turmeric market in terms of both volume and value. The state-wise revenue generated from turmeric exports between FY 2020–21 and FY 2024–25 underscores the importance of turmeric cultivation in boosting rural incomes and regional economies.

Minister’s Statement in Parliament

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, highlighted that the government’s ongoing measures—ranging from quality enhancement to global market linkage—are positioning India to capitalise on the rising global demand for turmeric.

These initiatives are not only expected to increase export volumes but also drive value-added exports, ensuring that India moves up the value chain in the global spice trade. The combined efforts of the SPICED scheme and the National Turmeric Board aim to make Indian turmeric synonymous with quality, innovation, and global leadership in the spice sector.