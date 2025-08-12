DTC's Electric Buses Turn Billboards: New Revenue Stream Unveiled

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is rolling out an initiative to boost revenues by allowing its electric buses to serve as moving billboards. According to officials, commercial advertisements will soon adorn the buses, utilizing whole-body wraps for vibrant displays across city roads.

After years of delays over safety concerns raised by the Traffic police, the DTC has now cleared the proposal, paving the way for 840 electric buses to receive body wraps. The concessionaire for these advertisements will be chosen through a bidding process, for which tenders have already been floated.

Strict rules are in place to maintain decency, prohibiting indecent and objectionable content. In future expansions, the DTC will allow advertisements on the right side of the buses for an additional fee, with first refusal rights to the successful bidder in case of a fleet increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)