Left Menu

Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Rapid Growth in Data and Infrastructure

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced accelerated progress on the Navi Mumbai International Airport and emphasized the state's leadership in data infrastructure. A high-power committee will tackle implications of rising U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. New investments in data centres and logistics highlight Maharashtra's economic advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:14 IST
Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Rapid Growth in Data and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is witnessing rapid development across various sectors, highlighted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Significant progress is underway on the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to complete on schedule.

In response to U.S. tariffs impacting Indian exports, Maharashtra has convened a high-power committee to evaluate affected industries and explore support strategies. Meanwhile, the state's digital infrastructure continues to thrive, with the inauguration of the technologically advanced Capital Line Data Centre in Navi Mumbai.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's dominance in the data centre sector, boasting 60% of India's capacity. Key investments were announced, including Rs 20,000 crore in data centres and logistics. International commitments further solidified Maharashtra's growth trajectory, with projects in healthcare and logistics on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025