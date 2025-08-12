Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Rapid Growth in Data and Infrastructure

Maharashtra is witnessing rapid development across various sectors, highlighted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Significant progress is underway on the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to complete on schedule.

In response to U.S. tariffs impacting Indian exports, Maharashtra has convened a high-power committee to evaluate affected industries and explore support strategies. Meanwhile, the state's digital infrastructure continues to thrive, with the inauguration of the technologically advanced Capital Line Data Centre in Navi Mumbai.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's dominance in the data centre sector, boasting 60% of India's capacity. Key investments were announced, including Rs 20,000 crore in data centres and logistics. International commitments further solidified Maharashtra's growth trajectory, with projects in healthcare and logistics on the horizon.

