Honasa Consumer Ltd Achieves Record Profit with Strong Q1 Performance

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of prominent FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has announced a net profit increase of 2.64% for the June quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 41.32 crore. This growth, supported by volume gains, marks a significant milestone for the company.

According to Honasa Consumer's recent regulatory filing, the firm saw a rise in its revenue from operations, achieving Rs 595.25 crore in comparison to Rs 554.05 crore during the same period last year. Chairman and CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh attributed this success to a boost in e-commerce performance and modern trade growth.

With its focus categories delivering double-digit year-on-year growth, Honasa Consumer is poised for continued advancement. The company remains committed to expansion through strategic innovation and enhanced distribution channels, as emphasized by Alagh, reflecting confidence in sustained market leadership.

