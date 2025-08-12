Left Menu

Power and Progress: Amit Shah's Vision for India's Future

Amit Shah praises the Union Cabinet's approval of a 700 MW power project in Arunachal Pradesh and four semiconductor units in various regions. The projects aim to boost development across the Northeast and strengthen India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, paving the way for technological advancement and increased employment opportunities nationwide.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, extended his congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh following the Union Cabinet's green light on a 700 MW power project in the state. This move, Shah stated, marks a significant step forward in the Northeast's development trajectory, offering unprecedented growth and prosperity opportunities.

In addition, Shah lauded the decision to establish four new semiconductor units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab, emphasizing India's journey towards self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. These initiatives are expected to position India as a frontrunner in global technology while generating substantial employment for youth.

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned a Rs 8146.21 crore investment for the Tato-II hydro-electric project in Arunachal Pradesh and approved a Rs 4594 crore investment for semiconductor projects. The advancements also include the approval of the Lucknow Metro Phase-1B, valued at Rs 5801 crore, set to enhance connectivity and promote industrial growth in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

