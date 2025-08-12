Speeding School Bus Tragedy: Woman Survives 100-Meter Drag

A woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding school bus in Galshaheed's Prince Road collided with her scooter, dragging her for almost 100 meters. The collision occurred around 3:30 pm on Monday, according to local authorities.

The victim, identified as Shreya from Pantnagar, works as a clerk at Punjab National Bank's Budh Bazaar branch. Returning home during her lunch break, Shreya was struck by a bus overtaking at high speed in a densely populated area, which led to her being thrown off her scooter and trapped at the bus's front.

Witnesses reported the bus driver continued driving until local residents intervened, rescuing Shreya and capturing the driver. Her helmet shielded her from head injuries, though she remains hospitalized with other serious injuries. CCTV footage indicated reckless driving while the bus was empty. Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh stated that the driver has been jailed, and authorities will enhance safety measures during school hours to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)