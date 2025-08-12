Speeding School Bus Tragedy: Woman Survives 100-Meter Drag
A shocking incident unfolded on Prince Road in Galshaheed where a speeding school bus hit a woman on her scooter, dragging her nearly 100 meters. Despite serious injuries, her helmet protected her from head trauma. The driver was apprehended, and officials pledge increased safety measures.
- Country:
- India
A woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding school bus in Galshaheed's Prince Road collided with her scooter, dragging her for almost 100 meters. The collision occurred around 3:30 pm on Monday, according to local authorities.
The victim, identified as Shreya from Pantnagar, works as a clerk at Punjab National Bank's Budh Bazaar branch. Returning home during her lunch break, Shreya was struck by a bus overtaking at high speed in a densely populated area, which led to her being thrown off her scooter and trapped at the bus's front.
Witnesses reported the bus driver continued driving until local residents intervened, rescuing Shreya and capturing the driver. Her helmet shielded her from head injuries, though she remains hospitalized with other serious injuries. CCTV footage indicated reckless driving while the bus was empty. Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh stated that the driver has been jailed, and authorities will enhance safety measures during school hours to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Reckless Driving: Delhi's Initiative for Safer DTC Bus Operations
Guwahati Braces for Torrential Rainfall: Safety Measures and Advisories Issued
Gujarat Information Commission Mandates Preservation of CCTV Footage in Police Stations
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Monsoon with Safety Measures and Empowerment Scheme Launch
Govt, SAPS Explore New Safety Measures for Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders