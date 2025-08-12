Left Menu

HUL Shareholders Approve Ice Cream Business Demerger

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) received approval from shareholders to demerge its ice cream division, including brands like Kwality Wall's, into an independent, publicly-traded company. The move, largely supported by 99.99% of voters, aligns with Unilever's global strategy and promises proportional share distribution to existing shareholders.

Updated: 12-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:54 IST
FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has achieved a significant milestone in reshaping its business strategy, as shareholders have approved the demerger of its ice cream segment. This division, which includes popular brands like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum, will now operate as an independent listed entity.

Following a directive from the National Company Law Tribunal, HUL organized a shareholder meeting where an overwhelming 99.99% of votes supported the proposal. The decision is part of a broader strategic shift mirroring parent company Unilever's move to separate its ice cream operations globally.

The demerger is expected to complete within the current fiscal year, with existing shareholders receiving shares in the new company on a 1:1 ratio. The move signifies not only the alignment with Unilever's global strategy but also the potential for increased focus and growth for the ice-cream division.

