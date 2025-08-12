Left Menu

US Tariffs Threaten India's Export Viability

A new 25% US tariff on Indian goods, sparked by India's Russian oil purchases, endangers the feasibility of exporting. Crisil warns of risks to sectors like diamond polishing, shrimp, home textiles, and carpets. Potential treaties and robust corporate finances may offer some relief for affected companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:55 IST
US Tariffs Threaten India's Export Viability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The imposition of an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods by the United States, due to India's procurement of Russian oil, threatens the viability of India's exports to the US, as reported by domestic rating agency Crisil.

Crisil's report alerts that industries such as diamond polishing, shrimp farming, home textiles, and carpeting could face financial strain. Their earnings may be significantly affected, contingent on their ability to absorb costs and their competitive standing against other nations.

Additionally, Crisil underscores the potential impact on sectors like ready-made garments, chemicals, and solar panel manufacturing, given their dependency on US trade. The scenario is further complicated by global tariff disparities and the looming possibility of a slowdown in US demand.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025