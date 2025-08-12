Torrential Rains Disrupt Mexico City Flights

Mexico City's main airport was forced to shut down flights for hours on back-to-back days due to torrential rains, creating chaos at one of Latin America's busiest airports.

The capital is enduring one of the heaviest rainy seasons in years, with incessant downpours leading to widespread flooding. Despite efforts to reopen at least one runway after a complete suspension early on Tuesday, most remained out of service.

Passengers have faced numerous cancellations and delays, with 69-year-old Alicia Nicanor missing two flights crucial for a medical appointment. Criticism has risen against the government for infrastructure failures, particularly after the main plaza, Zócalo, recorded unprecedented rainfall.

