Torrential Rains Disrupt Mexico City Flights
Severe rains in Mexico City have led to the closure of its main airport for hours on consecutive days. With constant flooding, flights are widely disrupted, causing numerous cancellations. The Zócalo plaza was inundated, setting a rainfall record, and criticism of infrastructure failures has mounted.
Mexico City's main airport was forced to shut down flights for hours on back-to-back days due to torrential rains, creating chaos at one of Latin America's busiest airports.
The capital is enduring one of the heaviest rainy seasons in years, with incessant downpours leading to widespread flooding. Despite efforts to reopen at least one runway after a complete suspension early on Tuesday, most remained out of service.
Passengers have faced numerous cancellations and delays, with 69-year-old Alicia Nicanor missing two flights crucial for a medical appointment. Criticism has risen against the government for infrastructure failures, particularly after the main plaza, Zócalo, recorded unprecedented rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infrastructure Crisis: Landslides and Flooding Disrupt Key Routes in Sikkim and West Bengal
Delhi's Quick Response to Flooding Under Scrutiny
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Mamata Banerjee Slams DVC for 'Man-Made Catastrophe' Amid Unprecedented Flooding
Monsoon Fury in Punjab: Rising Death Toll and Widespread Flooding