Crypto Kingpin Do Kwon Faces U.S. Justice for $40 Billion Fraud
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, known for his role in the collapse of two digital currencies, has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges of fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison but may only serve 12 years under a plea deal. Kwon admitted to misleading investors about the stability of TerraUSD.
Do Kwon, the South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur, has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud, following the collapse of two digital currencies he developed. The plea marks a significant point in a case involving massive financial losses.
Kwon's admission comes after he was accused of misleading investors concerning the stability of TerraUSD, claiming that a computer algorithm maintained its value when in fact, a trading firm artificially supported it. His actions contributed to a $50 billion market surge before the crash.
With sentencing set for December 11, Kwon could face up to 25 years in prison, though a plea agreement may reduce the term to 12 years. The case is part of a larger crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud amid volatile market conditions.
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: A Call to Singapore Investors
Bond Yields Edge Up as Investors Eye Major Central Bank Decisions
Investors Show Strong Faith in IREDA's Renewable Energy Ventures
Investors Eye Earnings and Fed Meeting Amid Market Gains
Wall Street Rises as Investors Eye GDP and Fed Moves