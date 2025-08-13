Dev IT Reports Stable Q1 FY26 Performance with Strategic Investments in AI and Cybersecurity
Dev Information Technology Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26, showcasing stable operations and key project wins. Despite short-term margin impacts from investments in emerging technologies, the company is poised for long-term growth.
Mumbai, August 13 – Dev Information Technology Limited reported stable financial results for the first quarter of FY26, reflecting consistent project execution and strategic investments in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
The company's consolidated income for Q1 stood at ₹434.59 million, with an EBITDA of ₹40.30 million, representing a margin of 9.27%. Net profit was recorded at ₹21.82 million, translating to a net profit margin of 5.02% and an EPS of ₹0.93.
Founder and Chairman Pranav Pandya commented that the quarter was marked by the acquisition of key projects in government service delivery and financial management. The company also invested in emerging technologies, acknowledging a short-term impact on margins but aiming for sustained growth. Their subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services, was recognized by Microsoft as a top SMB partner in India, emphasizing a continued focus on enterprise application services.
