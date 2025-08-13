Dev IT Reports Stable Q1 FY26 Performance with Strategic Investments in AI and Cybersecurity

Mumbai, August 13 – Dev Information Technology Limited reported stable financial results for the first quarter of FY26, reflecting consistent project execution and strategic investments in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The company's consolidated income for Q1 stood at ₹434.59 million, with an EBITDA of ₹40.30 million, representing a margin of 9.27%. Net profit was recorded at ₹21.82 million, translating to a net profit margin of 5.02% and an EPS of ₹0.93.

Founder and Chairman Pranav Pandya commented that the quarter was marked by the acquisition of key projects in government service delivery and financial management. The company also invested in emerging technologies, acknowledging a short-term impact on margins but aiming for sustained growth. Their subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services, was recognized by Microsoft as a top SMB partner in India, emphasizing a continued focus on enterprise application services.

