Scrapcart: Revolutionizing India's Scrap Industry with AI-Powered Marketplace

Scrapcart is India's first AI-powered industrial scrap marketplace, addressing issues in the unorganized sector with a platform that simplifies transactions and ensures compliance. It aims to support national circular economy goals while eliminating middlemen and logistical challenges, providing a structured, secure scrap management process for businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Scrapcart has made its entry to revolutionize the scrap industry, providing a streamlined and responsible waste disposal process for industries, MNCs, SMEs, and recyclers. As India's first AI-driven industrial scrap marketplace, it promises price transparency, quality assurance, and strong ESG compliance to unlock value in scrap disposal through technology.

Faced with a massive $18 billion untapped scrap market amid logistical and compliance challenges, Scrapcart proposes a solution. It uses AI to bring accountability and growth with minimal human intervention, aligning its efforts with national environmental goals such as the Swachh Bharat and EPR mandates, thus eliminating middlemen and risks.

Scrapcart offers real-time bidding, GPS tracking, and digital contracts for secure transactions, ensuring value maximization with features like digital traceability and secure payments. Founders Vineet Relia, Shobhit Jaiswal, and Susheel Kumar bring extensive industry experience to drive Scrapcart's growth and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

