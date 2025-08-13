IndiQube Spaces Shows Decline in Losses Amid Revenue Growth

IndiQube Spaces Ltd, a prominent player in the co-working sector, posted a net loss of Rs 36.75 crore for the quarter ending in June, an improvement over the Rs 42.04 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

Despite the losses, the company's total income surged to Rs 324.12 crore from Rs 251.30 crore, driven by an expansive footprint and increased activity following its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

With a robust presence in 15 cities and over 8.7 million sq ft of workspace, IndiQube aims to leverage its recent market listing to continue its growth trajectory in the dynamic co-working landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)