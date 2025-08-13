IndiQube Spaces Shows Decline in Losses Amid Revenue Growth
Co-working operator IndiQube Spaces Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.75 crore for the June quarter. This marks an improvement from last year's Rs 42.04 crore loss. The company's income increased to Rs 324.12 crore, benefiting from its recent IPO and expansive presence in 15 cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiQube Spaces Ltd, a prominent player in the co-working sector, posted a net loss of Rs 36.75 crore for the quarter ending in June, an improvement over the Rs 42.04 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.
Despite the losses, the company's total income surged to Rs 324.12 crore from Rs 251.30 crore, driven by an expansive footprint and increased activity following its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
With a robust presence in 15 cities and over 8.7 million sq ft of workspace, IndiQube aims to leverage its recent market listing to continue its growth trajectory in the dynamic co-working landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crisil Forecasts Marginal Revenue Growth Uptick for Indian States
India's States Poised for Revenue Growth Boost Despite Challenges
DeHaat's Revenue Growth: An 11% Surge in FY25
L&T Reports Record Q1 FY26 Performance, Fueled by Orders and Revenue Growth
Microsoft's AI Surge Drives Strong Revenue Growth