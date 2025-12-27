India's Coworking Boom: The Rise of Flexible Workspaces
India's top cities host 1,400 coworking centres with 10 major operators controlling two-thirds of the 82 million square feet of flexible workspaces. Flexible spaces, essential for GCCs, are expected to surpass 100 million square feet by 2026. Major players listed include WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis, and IndiQube Spaces.
India's major urban centres are undergoing a coworking revolution, with nearly 1,400 centres operated mostly by 10 key players. This shift, amounting to 82 million square feet, has been instrumental for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
Vestian's CEO, Shrinivas Rao, emphasizes the importance of these flexible spaces as they offer necessary infrastructure and rapid market entry for global enterprises. He forecasts that flexible workspaces will exceed 100 million square feet in Tier-1 cities by 2026.
Bengaluru leads with the largest share, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune. The likes of WeWork India and Awfis are helping to shape the landscape. The coworking market remains consolidated, with major operators such as The Executive Centre and 91Springboard leading the charge.
