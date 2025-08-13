Left Menu

London Markets Surge on Rate Cut Hopes Amid Global Optimism

London's FTSE 100 index reached a one-week high amid global optimism for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Healthcare and defense sectors rose, while financials declined. Investor focus is now on U.S.-Russia talks regarding Ukraine. Beazley and Persimmon faced challenges, while Hill & Smith reported strong gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:51 IST
London Markets Surge on Rate Cut Hopes Amid Global Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a buoyant session, London's FTSE 100 index climbed to a one-week high as global markets basked in hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. The index gained 0.2% by mid-morning, marking its third consecutive rise, while the midcap index added 0.3%.

Confidence was spurred by U.S. inflation data that aligned with predictions, fueling expectations for a forthcoming 25-basis-point rate reduction. This optimism drove Wall Street to new peaks, with the positive mood extending to UK markets, notably in the healthcare and defense sectors.

Markets now await Friday's discussions between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin on the Ukrainian conflict. Meanwhile, financial stocks struggled, with Beazley dropping 11% after a forecast cut. Housing stocks also faltered, led by Persimmon's warning on margins. Hill & Smith, however, soared 12% after strong earnings results and a significant share buyback announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025