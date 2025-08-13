Left Menu

TRAI Unveils India's First Digital Connectivity Rating Framework

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new standard for rating buildings on digital connectivity. This initiative, vital for India's evolving digital landscape, establishes criteria for evaluating properties' readiness for seamless digital communication and aims to enhance indoor data consumption experiences.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched the country's first-ever standardized framework to rate properties based on their digital connectivity. This move comes as a response to the fact that over 80 percent of mobile data consumption happens indoors, where modern building materials can weaken 4G and 5G signals.

Weak indoor connectivity adversely impacts the consumer experience and overall service quality. Under the newly announced Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, a comprehensive assessment method has been developed for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs).

The framework also provides guidelines for Property Managers and Service Providers, emphasizing the importance of planning and maintaining future-ready Digital Connectivity Infrastructure. It standardizes criteria for property ratings, including fibre readiness, mobile and Wi-Fi coverage, broadband speeds, and user experience. This transparency enables informed decision-making for buyers and encourages developers to integrate strong digital infrastructure from the outset. According to TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, digital connectivity is as essential as electricity or water in the 21st century, laying the groundwork for inclusive national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

