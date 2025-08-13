Maruti Suzuki Enhances Dealer Financial Support with PNB Partnership

Maruti Suzuki India announced its collaboration with Punjab National Bank, establishing an initial agreement to boost inventory funding solutions for its nationwide dealer network. The tie-up is set to enhance the financial infrastructure, offering tailored funding that meets working capital needs.

The auto giant highlighted that the partnership will streamline dealer operations by providing critical financial support. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the importance of dealer partners to the company's success and the need for strong financial backing.

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank, stated that the agreement will empower dealers with improved liquidity and faster processes, which are crucial in efficiently managing operations and meeting rising market demands.

