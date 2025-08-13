Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Enhances Dealer Financial Support with PNB Partnership

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Punjab National Bank to provide improved inventory funding solutions for its dealer network. This initiative aims to streamline financial processes and ensure robust support for dealer operations, enhancing their ability to meet market demands effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:37 IST
Maruti Suzuki Enhances Dealer Financial Support with PNB Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced its collaboration with Punjab National Bank, establishing an initial agreement to boost inventory funding solutions for its nationwide dealer network. The tie-up is set to enhance the financial infrastructure, offering tailored funding that meets working capital needs.

The auto giant highlighted that the partnership will streamline dealer operations by providing critical financial support. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the importance of dealer partners to the company's success and the need for strong financial backing.

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank, stated that the agreement will empower dealers with improved liquidity and faster processes, which are crucial in efficiently managing operations and meeting rising market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025