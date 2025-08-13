BPCL's Record Profit Surge Amid Surging Marketing Margins

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced an impressive over doubling of its net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26. Bolstered by strong marketing margins, BPCL's earnings reached a record Rs 6,839.02 crore from April to June, a significant rise from the Rs 2,841.55 crore reported in the same period last year.

The surge occurred despite challenges like inventory losses due to selling products below input oil costs, decreased refining margins, and an outstanding LPG subsidy. The profit leap was largely attributed to maintaining steady retail prices for petrol and diesel, despite drops in their corresponding international benchmark rates, leading to a margin boost.

BPCL's petroleum business pre-tax profit saw a dramatic rise to Rs 80.60.47 crore from Rs 3,858.90 crore the previous year. Additionally, the company managed to process 10.42 million tonnes of crude oil, selling 13.58 million tonnes of petroleum products, showing modest growth over the past year's figures.

