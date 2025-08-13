Left Menu

BPCL's Record Profit Surge Amid Surging Marketing Margins

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a record net profit of Rs 6,839.02 crore in Q1 2025-26, doubling previous earnings thanks to increased marketing margins despite falling crude oil costs. Holding petrol and diesel prices against international rates spurred profits, amid unpaid LPG subsidies and lower refining margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:54 IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced an impressive over doubling of its net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26. Bolstered by strong marketing margins, BPCL's earnings reached a record Rs 6,839.02 crore from April to June, a significant rise from the Rs 2,841.55 crore reported in the same period last year.

The surge occurred despite challenges like inventory losses due to selling products below input oil costs, decreased refining margins, and an outstanding LPG subsidy. The profit leap was largely attributed to maintaining steady retail prices for petrol and diesel, despite drops in their corresponding international benchmark rates, leading to a margin boost.

BPCL's petroleum business pre-tax profit saw a dramatic rise to Rs 80.60.47 crore from Rs 3,858.90 crore the previous year. Additionally, the company managed to process 10.42 million tonnes of crude oil, selling 13.58 million tonnes of petroleum products, showing modest growth over the past year's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

