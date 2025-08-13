Left Menu

Gaurav Gupta's Quantum Entanglement: Redefining Modern Bridal Couture

Gaurav Gupta's 'Quantum Entanglement' showcased at the Indian Couture 2025 transformed the bridal couture landscape with sensory experiences, collaborations, and modern luxury. The event featured bold partnerships and innovative designs, setting a new standard for Indian weddings by merging cultural heritage with modern creative expression.

Gaurav Gupta Presents 'Quantum Entanglement' The Bridal Couture Show in Partnership with Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: On August 8, 2025, designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled his groundbreaking collection, 'Quantum Entanglement', at the Indian Couture 2025, redefining the bridal couture arena. The event, held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, promised an immersive journey, intertwining fashion, storytelling, and ritual to transform the modern Indian wedding experience.

The spectacle attracted over five hundred guests from fashion, cinema, and culture, embarking on a sensory journey through three acts—from cocktail hour to vows and reception. The evening unfolded as a cinematic crescendo, blending sound, light, and couture to create a space where memory, ceremony, and movement coexist. A highlight was Chivas Luxe Collective, the title partner, infusing modern luxury and authority into the Indian wedding scene.

The evening also marked the debut collaboration between Gaurav Gupta and Italian luxury brand Rene Caovilla, bringing a seven-piece shoe capsule to life. The showcase included alliances with Nykaa Luxe for beauty and Kerastase for hair, each contributing to the narrative of bold, expressive bridal fashion. Forevermark added brilliance with its High Jewellery collection, enhancing Gupta's avant-garde vision with responsibly sourced diamonds.

