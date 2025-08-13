Left Menu

Air Canada Faces Showdown Amid Flight Attendant Strike Threat

Air Canada is moving towards a planned suspension of flights as it faces a potential strike by flight attendants. The suspension will begin Thursday, with operations ceasing by the weekend. The airline and union remain at odds over contract negotiations, citing issues like poverty wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:29 IST
Air Canada Faces Showdown Amid Flight Attendant Strike Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Air Canada announced on Wednesday its plans to gradually suspend flights in response to a looming strike from its flight attendants, expected to commence Saturday. The suspension will start with flight cancellations on Thursday, increase on Friday, and conclude with a complete stop of operations by the weekend.

In light of the approximately 10,000 flight attendants planning to strike, the airline issued a lockout notice. Customers affected by cancellations will be informed and eligible for full refunds. Air Canada has also partnered with other carriers to provide alternate travel arrangements.

Air Canada and the flight attendants' union are at an impasse in contract talks, with the union emphasizing issues like poverty wages. Despite the airline's offer for binding arbitration, the union wishes to negotiate a deal for member voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025