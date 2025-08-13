Air Canada Faces Showdown Amid Flight Attendant Strike Threat

Air Canada announced on Wednesday its plans to gradually suspend flights in response to a looming strike from its flight attendants, expected to commence Saturday. The suspension will start with flight cancellations on Thursday, increase on Friday, and conclude with a complete stop of operations by the weekend.

In light of the approximately 10,000 flight attendants planning to strike, the airline issued a lockout notice. Customers affected by cancellations will be informed and eligible for full refunds. Air Canada has also partnered with other carriers to provide alternate travel arrangements.

Air Canada and the flight attendants' union are at an impasse in contract talks, with the union emphasizing issues like poverty wages. Despite the airline's offer for binding arbitration, the union wishes to negotiate a deal for member voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)