Zeenat Kureshi: Pioneering Luxury Diplomacy as GCC-India Trade Commissioner

H.E. Zeenat Kureshi's appointment as GCC-India Trade Commissioner marks a historic milestone in luxury diplomacy and bilateral trade. Tasked with bridging India's premium industries and GCC luxury markets, she aims to foster cultural and economic collaborations, empowering female leaders in international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST
In a landmark achievement, H.E. Zeenat Kureshi has become the first Indian woman appointed as the GCC-India Trade Commissioner under an international chamber of commerce. Her role signifies a major advancement in luxury diplomacy and economic cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Kureshi's appointment marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, positioning her as a pioneer in the luxury sector—a field that merges high-value commerce with cultural exchange. She will focus on forging strategic alliances between India's premium industries and the GCC's burgeoning luxury markets. The GCC, consisting of key nations like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, remains a vital trade partner for India, yet the luxury trade segment is underdeveloped. Kureshi aims to address this by promoting high-level collaborations, introducing luxury brands to new markets, and advocating for trade policies that bolster economic growth in both regions.

As the first Indian woman representing such a diplomatic trade body, Kureshi's leadership is set to create new opportunities in sectors including luxury fashion, jewelry, high-end hospitality, fine arts, and premium real estate. She emphasizes the blend of diplomacy with commerce, stating, "True trade diplomacy is not just about economic figures—it's about building trust, cultural understanding, and creating opportunities that benefit communities on both sides." Her initiatives will involve organizing business delegations, luxury trade expos, and networking forums for Indian and GCC entrepreneurs, thereby advancing cultural diplomacy and promoting Indian heritage in Gulf markets.

Zeenat Kureshi's trailblazing appointment is not only a personal triumph but a progressive step forward for the representation of women in international diplomacy. Her visionary leadership is inspiring future female leaders in trade and global relations. With her extensive network and understanding of both economies, Kureshi is poised to redefine GCC-India relations, demonstrating the potential of luxury diplomacy as a catalyst for cross-cultural and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

