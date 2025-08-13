Tragedy on the Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Four individuals, including two students and a mother-son duo, died in separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. A school bus collision killed two students in Samba, while a car accident in Rajouri resulted in the death of a woman and her child. Efforts are ongoing to find the missing drivers.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, four people have lost their lives in two separate road accidents in the districts of Samba and Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports released on Wednesday.
The first incident, a collision involving a school bus and a motorcycle, occurred in Samba at 2.40 pm, leaving 19-year-old students Sunny Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Joginder Kumar from Chhattisgarh dead on sight. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit.
The second accident involved a Mahindra SUV skidding off the road and plunging into a gorge near Rajouri. Lalita Devi and her two-year-old son died, while her husband remains missing. Authorities are actively searching for the missing drivers in both accidents as investigations commence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safety Shutdown: Raigarh Blacklists School Buses for Non-Compliance
FAA Oversight Failures Unveiled: Near-Misses Ignored Before Fatal Crash
Tesla's Autopilot on Trial: Miami Jury Awards $243 Million in Fatal Crash Case
Tesla Faces Legal Headwinds after $243 Million Verdict in Fatal Crash
Speeding School Bus Tragedy: Woman Survives 100-Meter Drag