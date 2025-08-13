Left Menu

Severe Weather Disrupts Flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Numerous flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or rerouted due to severe weather. IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were cancelled. The IMD issued a 'red alert' for parts of Telangana, with an 'orange alert' for heavy rain in several districts, including Hyderabad.

Adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation and diversion of several flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, according to airport officials.

IndiGo cancelled flights to Kochi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, along with return journeys, citing safety concerns amid the turbulent weather.

A total of 10 flights were redirected to alternative airports, although seven managed to return and land safely in Hyderabad by evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' across various regions of Telangana until Thursday, warning of potential severe weather hazards.

An IMD spokesperson also announced an 'orange alert' for expected heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including the city of Hyderabad.

