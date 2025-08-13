TVS Supply Chain Stays Ahead with AI & ML Innovations

TVS Supply Chain is strategically employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to increase productivity and establish a scalable tech platform for future growth, according to Executive Chairman R Dinesh. He shared these insights during the 21st Annual General Meeting, emphasizing their role in transforming operations and services.

The company is poised to benefit from a Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, signed in July, which positions TVS to support businesses expanding both into and out of these markets. Dinesh highlighted the importance of adapting to market dynamics and maintaining customer proximity as key to sustainable performance.

TVS Supply Chain reported a competitive revenue growth of 9% and aims to uphold this trajectory by deepening relationships and onboarding new customers. With a record order pipeline and focus on profitability, TVS continues to deliver efficient supply chain solutions tailored to diverse market needs.