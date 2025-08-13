Empowering Future Leaders: Highlights from the BRICS Youth Leadership Dialogue 2.0

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry successfully wrapped up its Youth Leadership Dialogue 2.0 on August 12, a week-long initiative from August 4-12, aimed at empowering young Indian leaders with essential skills and networks. The program, championed by Sameep Shastri, a prominent figure connected to the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, focused on utilizing youth-driven solutions as key to advancing India's development goals.

Coinciding with International Youth Day, this year's dialogue followed the footprint of its successful predecessor and highlighted the pressing need to involve young minds in shaping policy and governance. With India on track to have a significant working-age populace, attendees were encouraged to channel their efforts toward national prosperity and global standing.

Sameep Shastri remarked on the transformative ambitions of the dialogue, noting, "Empowering young leaders involves not only knowledge dissemination but also instilling the confidence and networks necessary for influencing global narratives." Participants engaged with esteemed personalities across disciplines, including politics, defense, diplomacy, and corporate sectors.

Notable speakers such as Lt. Gen D V Kalra (Retd.), Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma (Retd.), and Rear Admiral A S Sethi (Retd.), shared crucial insights on discipline and strategic thinking, while representatives from the BRICS nations outlined the importance of global collaboration.

The summit concluded with participants receiving globally recognized certificates, marking their vital contributions. The event not only refined leadership capabilities but also fostered a robust network of young innovators ready to initiate transformative changes in India and beyond.(ANI)

