DGCA Warns Air India over Flight Duty Time Violations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially warned Air India after its CEO, Campbell Wilson, provided an 'unsatisfactory' response to previous violations of flight duty time limitations.

The violations occurred in May on two long-haul flights, prompting immediate corrective measures by the airline. However, DGCA's recent review still found regulatory compliance issues.

With 93 audit findings over the past year, including 19 critical violations, DGCA stresses the importance of adherence to aviation regulations to uphold safety and operational standards.

