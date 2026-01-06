Maharashtra Pollution Crackdown: RMC Plants Shut for Violations

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken stringent actions against pollution offenders, shutting down four ready-mix concrete plants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for violating environmental norms. This follows the inspection of 163 such facilities over the past eight days as part of efforts to enhance air quality in Mumbai.

In response to a directive from the Bombay High Court, flying squads were deployed to ensure compliance with pollution control guidelines. The inspections led to the closure of plants in Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi, while notices were issued to 59 others. Furthermore, penalties totaling Rs 1.89 crore were imposed on offending units.

MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam emphasized ongoing efforts, including coordinated actions with municipal bodies. In line with these efforts, additional teams might be commissioned if necessary, demonstrating a robust approach to maintaining and improving air quality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)