Maharashtra Pollution Crackdown: RMC Plants Shut for Violations
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board shut down four ready-mix concrete plants in Mumbai due to non-compliance with environmental norms. Inspections of 163 plants resulted in penalties of Rs 3.59 crore since 2025. Efforts to enhance air quality include technical guidance and potential additional enforcement teams.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken stringent actions against pollution offenders, shutting down four ready-mix concrete plants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for violating environmental norms. This follows the inspection of 163 such facilities over the past eight days as part of efforts to enhance air quality in Mumbai.
In response to a directive from the Bombay High Court, flying squads were deployed to ensure compliance with pollution control guidelines. The inspections led to the closure of plants in Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi, while notices were issued to 59 others. Furthermore, penalties totaling Rs 1.89 crore were imposed on offending units.
MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam emphasized ongoing efforts, including coordinated actions with municipal bodies. In line with these efforts, additional teams might be commissioned if necessary, demonstrating a robust approach to maintaining and improving air quality in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Proposes New Dividend Norms for Banks
New Rules Ease Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects
Cuban Ambassador Denounces US Actions as 'Madness' Violating Global Norms
Near-Miss on Tracks: Railway Safety Norms Under Scrutiny
India's Leap in Solar Metrology and Environmental Governance