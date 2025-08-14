All Time Plastics Ltd IPO Surges Beyond Expectations
All Time Plastics Ltd's shares debuted with a 14% premium over their issue price on the BSE and NSE, resulting in a Rs 1,976.37 crore market valuation. The IPO, heavily subscribed at 8.34 times, is set to bolster production capacity, support debt repayment, and drive expansion initiatives.
Shares of All Time Plastics Ltd started trading with considerable momentum on Thursday, debuting at a 14% premium over the set issue price of Rs 275 on the BSE.
After listing at Rs 314.30, the stock further climbed to Rs 322.15, reflecting a 17% increase. On the NSE, shares opened strong at Rs 311.30, marking a 13.2% rise.
The IPO was significantly oversubscribed at 8.34 times, bringing in a market valuation of Rs 1,976.37 crore. Raised funds will aid the company's machinery acquisition, debt resolution, and project expansion.
