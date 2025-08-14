All Time Plastics Ltd IPO Surges Beyond Expectations

Shares of All Time Plastics Ltd started trading with considerable momentum on Thursday, debuting at a 14% premium over the set issue price of Rs 275 on the BSE.

After listing at Rs 314.30, the stock further climbed to Rs 322.15, reflecting a 17% increase. On the NSE, shares opened strong at Rs 311.30, marking a 13.2% rise.

The IPO was significantly oversubscribed at 8.34 times, bringing in a market valuation of Rs 1,976.37 crore. Raised funds will aid the company's machinery acquisition, debt resolution, and project expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)