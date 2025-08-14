Left Menu

Casio India Launches 'Made in India' Watches: A Strategic Move Towards Local Manufacturing

Casio India has started selling locally manufactured watch models, strengthening its commitment to India. The move supports national manufacturing goals and enhances alignment with local consumer preferences. The initiative integrates Japanese technology with Indian manufacturing, reinforcing Casio's long-term vision for the market.

Updated: 14-08-2025 11:54 IST
Casio India has announced the launch of its locally manufactured watch models, marking a pivotal development in its strategy to expand its footprint in the Indian market. This step is expected to bolster the brand's alignment with Indian consumers and further national manufacturing ambitions.

Since its establishment in India in 1996, Casio has been synonymous with innovation and design. The local production of 28 curated watch models combines Casio's acclaimed Japanese technology with India's manufacturing capabilities, representing a strategic and symbolic advancement in response to evolving market demands.

Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, emphasized the potential growth in India, stating the local manufacturing move not only meets consumer needs more effectively but also aligns with broader manufacturing and sustainability goals. The rollout began in July, with special campaigns set for the festive season.

