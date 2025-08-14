The UK's economy demonstrated unexpected resilience in the second quarter of 2024, registering a 0.3% growth despite looming challenges. Higher business taxes and global tariff uncertainties cast shadows, yet output exceeded market predictions, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The growth, while below the 0.7% recorded in Q1, still surpassed expectations of a mere 0.1% increase, offering a glimmer of hope for the Labour government, which prioritizes economic improvement. Treasury chief Rachel Reeves sees the data as a stepping stone to further growth.

However, critics argue that Reeves, having increased taxes on businesses, plays a role in the economic doldrums since Labour's power resurgence. Still, if the growth trend continues, Reeves might avoid hefty tax hikes in the forthcoming budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)