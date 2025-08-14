Ryanair's Buoyant Summer: Strong Bookings and Optimism Amid Fleet Expansion

Ryanair is witnessing robust demand across Europe, with current bookings surpassing last year's levels, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The airline is optimistic about meeting its summer targets despite market caution and thanks early aircraft deliveries from Boeing for supporting growth plans.

During the peak summer months, bookings show a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Ryanair aims to recover from last year's 7% fare decline caused by consumer caution and issues with online travel agents. No changes in consumer plans due to summer heatwaves have been reported, though O'Leary highlights potential global growth impediments from U.S. tariffs.

Ryanair is expanding in Sweden and Albania. In Sweden, the airline plans to increase capacity by 25% this winter after the country scrapped its aviation tax, potentially doubling its Swedish traffic by 2030. In Albania, Ryanair will base three aircraft, increasing capacity to four million passengers annually.

