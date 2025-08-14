Ryanair's Buoyant Summer: Strong Bookings and Optimism Amid Fleet Expansion
Ryanair is experiencing strong demand across Europe, with bookings exceeding last year's figures. CEO Michael O'Leary remains optimistic about achieving summer targets. O'Leary praised Boeing for early aircraft deliveries. The airline plans to expand capacity in Sweden and Albania, enhancing its footprint in Europe amid an overall cautious market environment.
During the peak summer months, bookings show a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Ryanair aims to recover from last year's 7% fare decline caused by consumer caution and issues with online travel agents. No changes in consumer plans due to summer heatwaves have been reported, though O'Leary highlights potential global growth impediments from U.S. tariffs.
Ryanair is expanding in Sweden and Albania. In Sweden, the airline plans to increase capacity by 25% this winter after the country scrapped its aviation tax, potentially doubling its Swedish traffic by 2030. In Albania, Ryanair will base three aircraft, increasing capacity to four million passengers annually.
