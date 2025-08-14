BMW's Price Hike: Navigating Forex Fluctuations and Global Supply Challenges

German luxury car manufacturer BMW announced a substantial price increase, up to 3%, for its entire range of vehicles, effective from September 1, 2025. This decision is attributed to ongoing forex fluctuations and complex global supply chain dynamics affecting production costs.

BMW offers a diverse lineup of luxury cars, including both traditional and electric models, with the 2 Series Gran Coupé starting at Rs 46.9 lakh and the BMW XM at Rs 2.6 crore. The company has recorded significant growth in the Indian market in the first half of the year.

Despite the challenges, BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah remains optimistic, highlighting the company's plan to introduce new, innovative models during the festive season, aiming to meet the strong demand for their luxury offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)