Inox Wind's Profit Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Inox Wind reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, achieving Rs 97.34 crore, compared to Rs 41.59 crore a year ago. This increase was driven by higher revenues, with the total income reaching Rs 862.56 crore, up from Rs 654.64 crore the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind has witnessed a notable surge in its consolidated net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 97.34 crore in the June quarter, as per its recent BSE filing. A significant increase in revenues is cited as the primary catalyst for this financial growth.

Last year, during the same period, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.59 crore, underscoring the substantial progress made in the past twelve months.

Total income for the stated quarter escalated to Rs 862.56 crore from Rs 654.64 crore in the corresponding timeframe of the previous year, further emphasizing the successful revenue enhancement strategy implemented by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

