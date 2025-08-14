NAVA Limited Reports Record Quarterly Profits and Strategic Growth

NAVA Limited, a major player in India's diversified multinational sector, has announced record-breaking quarterly financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The highlight was their unprecedented quarterly profit before tax, indicative of strong operations in the energy sector and better returns from the metals division.

Key metrics showed a significant increase in net profit quarter-on-quarter, alongside substantial revenues. The company also reported progress in its strategic projects, particularly in renewable energy and commercial agriculture, with expansions underway in Zambia and Africa.

CEO Ashwin Devineni noted the favorable impact of tax regimes and profit from power operations. He emphasized disciplined capital use and timely project execution to sustain growth and enhance value creation for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)