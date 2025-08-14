Left Menu

Celebrating 30 Years of McDonald's India: A Fusion of Local Flavors and Inclusive Growth

Westlife Foodworld celebrates three decades in India, highlighting its contributions to local sourcing, culinary innovation, and inclusive growth. By intertwining traditional Indian tastes with global brand standards, McDonald’s has become a favorite, supporting agriculture, empowering communities, and fostering economic growth across the nation.

Westlife Foodworld Celebrates 30 Years of Local Partnership and Progress this Independence Day. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's India in the West and South, celebrates a 30-year journey of deep-rooted service in the nation. Through local sourcing and empowering farmers, the company has built robust supply chains, innovative menus, and livelihood opportunities.

Since launching its first restaurant in Mumbai in 1996, Westlife Foodworld has established a comprehensive farm-to-table supply chain. Ingredients such as buns, lettuce, potatoes, cheese, spices, and coffee are sourced from states across India, exemplifying the country's agricultural diversity and supporting local communities.

The McDonald's India menu honors local tastes, featuring innovations like the McAloo Tikki burger and Multi Millet Bun. Emphasizing inclusive growth, the company's all-women restaurant in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, employs local tribal women, while Westlife is planning to expand its reach, becoming integral to India's economic development.

