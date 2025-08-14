High Stakes: US Tariffs on India Amidst Russia Talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has issued a caution regarding heightened US tariffs on India, linked to talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This comes after Trump enacted a 50% tariff on India, including a 25% charge on Russian oil purchases.

Bessent expressed frustration with Putin's engagement strategies, suggesting secondary tariffs could rise if negotiations derail. Highlighting Trump's strategic acumen, he warned that sanctions against Russia might intensify.

India criticized these tariffs, calling them unfair. The nation's Ministry of External Affairs assured that it would take necessary actions to protect its interests. The situation unfolds as global leaders discuss enforcing broader secondary sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)