High Stakes: US Tariffs on India Amidst Russia Talks
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned that US tariffs on India might increase, contingent on the outcome of President Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin. Trump recently imposed a 50% tariff on India, partly due to its Russian oil imports. India condemned the tariffs, terming them unjustified.
Bessent expressed frustration with Putin's engagement strategies, suggesting secondary tariffs could rise if negotiations derail. Highlighting Trump's strategic acumen, he warned that sanctions against Russia might intensify.
India criticized these tariffs, calling them unfair. The nation's Ministry of External Affairs assured that it would take necessary actions to protect its interests. The situation unfolds as global leaders discuss enforcing broader secondary sanctions.
