Surging Trade Ties: India's Growing Exports to the US

India's trade relations with the United States are on an upward trajectory as goods exports surged by 19.94% to USD 8.01 billion in July 2025, according to data from the commerce ministry. Imports from the US also reflected positive growth with a 13.78% increase, totaling USD 4.55 billion for the same month.

From April to July, India recorded a substantial 21.64% increase in its exports to the United States, amounting to USD 33.53 billion. Simultaneously, imports from the US rose 12.33% to USD 17.41 billion, solidifying the US's position as India's top trading partner during this period.

Negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing, with a US delegation scheduled to visit India on August 25 for the sixth round of talks. Meanwhile, trade dynamics with other countries like China also displayed notable trends.

