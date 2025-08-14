Air Canada Faces Turbulence as Flight Attendant Strike Looms

Air Canada's hectic schedule is on the brink of disruption as pending strike action by its flight attendants could ground a significant portion of its fleet. The airline expects to cancel numerous flights, directly impacting thousands of passengers as negotiations hit an impasse.

The ongoing dispute centers around compensation for flight attendants, with demands for fair pay for hours worked beyond just flight time. The airline has been accused by the union of stalling negotiations and seeking government intervention, while passengers express mixed feelings amid potential travel chaos.

As the situation unfolds, passengers face delayed travel plans and mounting costs, with some expressing strong support for the workers' cause. Government and airline officials remain in a diplomatic tug-of-war, attempting to reach a resolution and avoid massive travel disruptions.