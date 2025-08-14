US-India Trade Tug-of-War: Tariff Tensions and Diplomatic Drama
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defends India's stance on US trade negotiations, responding to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks labeling India as 'recalcitrant'. Amid ongoing trade talks, President Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, affecting oil imports. The move is criticized as 'unjustified' by India's Ministry of External Affairs.
In a stark defense of India's trade stance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments labeling India as 'recalcitrant' in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.
Bessent's remarks came as trade talks between the two nations continue, with discussions surrounding tariffs and trade deals aimed to wrap up by the end of October. However, President Trump's recent announcement of imposing 50% tariffs on India, particularly targeting oil imports from Russia, adds tension to the negotiations.
India's Ministry of External Affairs swiftly condemned the tariff imposition as 'unjustified and unreasonable', asserting that India will safeguard its national interests and economic security. With a US delegation set to visit India in late August, both nations strive to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade pact by this fall.
