Wall Street's Mixed Reactions: Inflation Concerns vs. Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street's major indexes had mixed results on Thursday. The S&P 500 hit a new high, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq stayed flat amid rising producer prices. The increase led traders to lower their expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts this year. However, a September cut of 25 basis points is still anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:32 IST
The major indexes on Wall Street recorded mixed performances on Thursday. While the S&P 500 edged up to a record high, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq remained flat. This occurred in the wake of a surprising producer prices report, which curbed hopes of significant interest rate cuts.

The report from the Labor Department indicated that producer prices experienced their largest increase in three years last July, driven by heightened costs of goods and services. As a result, traders adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate cuts for the rest of the year to 56.7 basis points, down from about 63 basis points before the report.

Despite these adjustments, market participants are still counting on a quarter-percentage-point rate cut in September. Thierry Wizman, a prominent strategist at Macquarie Group, described the anticipated cut as being 'hawkish'. The market is now eagerly awaiting the upcoming Expenditures Price Index report, which could further impact market sentiment and inflation perspectives.

