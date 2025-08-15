Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils 'Double Diwali' GST Relief for Consumers and Businesses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced upcoming reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to offer substantial relief to consumers and small businesses. Set to launch around Diwali, these revisions aim to simplify tax structures, reduce rates on essential goods, and benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:17 IST
PM Modi Unveils 'Double Diwali' GST Relief for Consumers and Businesses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the government is poised to introduce significant reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). These changes, dubbed as a 'double Diwali gift,' are poised to offer considerable relief to consumers and small businesses by Diwali.

Highlighting the impact of these changes, PM Modi stated that tax rates on essential goods would decrease under a streamlined framework. He emphasized, 'Over the past eight years, we implemented sweeping GST reforms to lessen the tax burden nationwide. It's time for a review, and a high-powered committee, in consultation with the states, is leading the charge for next-generation GST reforms.'

Amid efforts to spur consumption and streamline business operations, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), these GST revisions aim to simplify compliance and bring transparency. The GST, implemented in 2017, replaced an array of indirect taxes, enhancing economic integration. In 2024-25, GST collections soared by 9.4%, hitting a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore, indicating growing formalisation and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025