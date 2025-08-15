Left Menu

India Unveils Ambitious Job Scheme: PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Set to Create 3.5 Crore Jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on August 15, aiming to generate 3.5 crore jobs by 2027. With a budget of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme incentivizes job creation, especially in manufacturing, offering financial benefits to both employees and employers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day revealed the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. Set with an ambitious target, the government plans to generate 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years as part of this extensive scheme.

This initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet, is designed to incentivize job creation across the nation, particularly in manufacturing. Structured into two parts, the scheme focuses on first-time employees and the employers hiring them.

The rollout includes financial incentives for employees obtaining their first private sector jobs and employers creating these opportunities. With a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme reflects the government's commitment to fostering employment and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

