Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Shines at IIJS Premier with ₹102 Cr Order Wins

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, an emerging leader in India's jewellery industry, secured ₹102 Cr in orders at the IIJS Premier 2025. The company is celebrated for its swift delivery and quality, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the competitive gold jewellery market.

Updated: 15-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:07 IST
Ashapuri Gold Shines Bright at IIJS Premier 2025, Secures INR 102 Cr Order. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS Premier) 2025, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a burgeoning name in India's jewelry manufacturing sector, has secured purchase orders totaling approximately ₹102 Cr. The orders were placed by leading regional and national jewelry retail chains and top-tier big-box jewelers, marking a milestone achievement for the company.

Known for its high-speed, high-quality manufacturing capabilities, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited has committed to fulfilling these orders within a mere 90-day period. This rapid turnaround is a testament to the company's ability to maintain its competitive edge in the gold jewelry market, characterized by its precision manufacturing and innovative design.

The CEO of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, emphasized that this achievement is not merely about a large order but represents a significant advancement in their journey to become one of India's most admired gold jewelry manufacturers. Soni highlighted the company's strategy of merging traditional artisanal skills with advanced manufacturing processes to craft value, trust, and growth stories.

