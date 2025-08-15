Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Shines at IIJS Premier with ₹102 Cr Order Wins

In a significant stride at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS Premier) 2025, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a burgeoning name in India's jewelry manufacturing sector, has secured purchase orders totaling approximately ₹102 Cr. The orders were placed by leading regional and national jewelry retail chains and top-tier big-box jewelers, marking a milestone achievement for the company.

Known for its high-speed, high-quality manufacturing capabilities, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited has committed to fulfilling these orders within a mere 90-day period. This rapid turnaround is a testament to the company's ability to maintain its competitive edge in the gold jewelry market, characterized by its precision manufacturing and innovative design.

The CEO of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, emphasized that this achievement is not merely about a large order but represents a significant advancement in their journey to become one of India's most admired gold jewelry manufacturers. Soni highlighted the company's strategy of merging traditional artisanal skills with advanced manufacturing processes to craft value, trust, and growth stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)