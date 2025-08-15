Dow Jones Hits New High Amid Wall Street Rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached an all-time intraday high, driven by potential interest rate cuts, easing trade tensions, and strong corporate earnings. The rally was supported by significant gains from companies like Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Nvidia, despite the Dow's previously limited exposure to AI stocks and underperforming companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a new intraday record on Friday, becoming the final major U.S. index to achieve such a milestone during Wall Street's optimism-fueled rally.
This surge was propelled by prospects of a friendlier monetary policy, easing trade tensions, and positive corporate earnings.
UnitedHealth Group's shares spiked 9.5% following Berkshire Hathaway's investment, helping the Dow surpass its previous peak.
Despite having lagged behind the S&P 500 and Nasdaq due to limited AI-related holdings and some underperforming stocks, the Dow enjoyed performance boosts from giants like Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Nvidia, and others.
The rally reflects the broader market's response to renewed U.S. trade deals and potential interest rate cuts, along with President Trump's Federal Reserve leadership changes, which have fueled expectations for lower rates.
