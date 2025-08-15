Left Menu

Pininfarina Expands Influence in Signature with Acquisition Boost

Pininfarina, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has increased its stake in the Italian stationery company Signature to 84% from 24% for €134,375. The move aims to strengthen Pininfarina's brand and consumer channel presence. The transaction is described as a related party transaction on an arm's length basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:00 IST
Pininfarina Expands Influence in Signature with Acquisition Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pininfarina, a division of Tech Mahindra, has significantly increased its ownership in Signature, an Italian stationery firm, as reported by the company on Friday. The stake in Signature has jumped to 84% from 24%, with an investment of €134,375.

This strategic acquisition positions Signature as a subsidiary of Pininfarina. The acquisition aims to bolster Pininfarina's brand and enhance its market presence in the consumer sector.

The transaction, carried out on an arm's length basis, is considered a related party transaction. This move reflects Pininfarina's efforts to expand its influence within the industry, enhancing both its business portfolio and brand strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025