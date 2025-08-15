Pininfarina Expands Influence in Signature with Acquisition Boost

Pininfarina, a division of Tech Mahindra, has significantly increased its ownership in Signature, an Italian stationery firm, as reported by the company on Friday. The stake in Signature has jumped to 84% from 24%, with an investment of €134,375.

This strategic acquisition positions Signature as a subsidiary of Pininfarina. The acquisition aims to bolster Pininfarina's brand and enhance its market presence in the consumer sector.

The transaction, carried out on an arm's length basis, is considered a related party transaction. This move reflects Pininfarina's efforts to expand its influence within the industry, enhancing both its business portfolio and brand strength.

